ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.34. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $117.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

