ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $5,884,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $4,662,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 2.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

