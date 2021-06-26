ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In related news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,933. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPRX opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,111.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

