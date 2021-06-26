Claudia Tornquist Sells 49,000 Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Claudia Tornquist sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$37,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,560.
Shares of CVE SVE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.63. 62,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,573. The company has a market cap of C$128.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70.
About Silver One Resources
