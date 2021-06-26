Claudia Tornquist Sells 49,000 Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Claudia Tornquist sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$37,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,560.

Shares of CVE SVE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.63. 62,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,573. The company has a market cap of C$128.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

