Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Clean Harbors worth $65,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $46,850,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

