Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) Announces June 30th IPO

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) plans to raise $376 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 13,200,000 shares at $27.00-$30.00 per share.

In the last year, Clear Secure, Inc. generated $220.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $55.1 million. Clear Secure, Inc. has a market cap of $4.1 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and LionTree, Stifel, Telsey Advisory Group, Centerview Partners, Loop Capital Markets and Roberts & Ryan were co-managers.

Clear Secure, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “With CLEAR, you are always you. We believe your identity should enable a frictionless and safe journey—both physically and digitally. Your secure identity is foundational to enabling frictionless everyday experiences, connecting you to the cards in your wallet and transforming the way you live, work and travel. All powered by our platform. We launched CLEAR in 2010 to create a frictionless travel experience while enhancing homeland security. Following 9/11, there was a dire need for safer and easier experiences in the aviation industry and biometrics helped solve this requirement by building an unbreakable link between you and your identity. Travelers were eager to return to the skies but demanded predictable and safe experiences. CLEAR’s secure identity platform—which uses biometrics (e.g., eyes, face and fingerprints) to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports—helped make the travel experience safer AND easier as well as more predictable AND trusted for both our members and partners. Since our inception, we envisioned a wide range of consumer applications that would be subject to similar secular trends. Today, consumers expect frictionless experiences in different facets of their lives, and businesses are seeking to create safer and more seamless customer and employee journeys. This is now known as the convenience economy. We believe COVID-19 has further accelerated these trends. We have built an extensive physical footprint with a nationwide network of airports, stadiums and businesses to offer members frictionless, trusted experiences as they move and transact throughout the day in both physical and digital environments. As of May 31, 2021, our expansive network of partners and use cases provide our members with access to our nationwide network of 38 airports (up from 33 in 2019 and 24 in 2017) covering 106 checkpoints, 26 sports and entertainment partners, and 67 Health Pass-enabled partners and events covering 110 unique locations, as well as a growing number of offices, restaurants, theatres, casinos and theme parks. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (the “DHS”) has certified our information security program at a FISMA High Rating (the highest designation according to the Federal Information Security Modernization Act). “.

Clear Secure, Inc. was founded in 2010 and has 1646 employees. The company is located at 65 East 55th Street, 17th Floor New York, New York 10022 and can be reached via phone at (646) 723-1404 or on the web at http://www.clearme.com/.

