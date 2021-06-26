Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 14,953 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.22% of Performance Food Group worth $171,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 172,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,780,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after buying an additional 242,546 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

