Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 271,370 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,651 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,370 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of Expedia Group worth $150,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after purchasing an additional 546,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

