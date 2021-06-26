Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 648,108 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 648,108 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $229,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

