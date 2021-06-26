Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.62% of XPO Logistics worth $222,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.60. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

