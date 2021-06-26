Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,796,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962,550 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.87% of Qurate Retail worth $138,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

QRTEA stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

