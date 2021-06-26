Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of NVIDIA worth $1,235,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.23.

NVDA stock traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $761.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,959,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $356.00 and a 1 year high of $776.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $642.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

