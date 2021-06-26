Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,711,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,880 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $117,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

MMP opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

