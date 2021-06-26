Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,349 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.62% of Arista Networks worth $142,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,162 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $362.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.