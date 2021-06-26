Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Liberty Broadband worth $196,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDA. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

