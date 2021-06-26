Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.69% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $165,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 183,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 97.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.3% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

HIG stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

