Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,726 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.73% of Elastic worth $172,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $148.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.56. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.