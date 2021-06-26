Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $115.73 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Avantor worth $115,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Avantor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $146,515,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $35.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

