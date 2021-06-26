Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $130.16 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of The Progressive worth $130,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

NYSE:PGR opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

