Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $144.19 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,459 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Fortinet worth $144,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $207,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 84,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% in the first quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.46. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $243.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

