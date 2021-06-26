Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $147.70 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 5.12% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $147,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,890 shares of company stock worth $1,700,028. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

