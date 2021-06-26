Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $151.46 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 201.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.78% of Varonis Systems worth $151,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 966.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after buying an additional 432,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

