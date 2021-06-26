Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $153.59 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,913,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,133 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.93% of DXC Technology worth $153,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 86,908 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 41.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.