Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $161.29 Million Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,564 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 6.08% of Surgery Partners worth $161,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

SGRY stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

