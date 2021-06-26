Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $167.70 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.62% of Pentair worth $167,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

