Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $172.87 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.49% of RBC Bearings worth $172,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $29,679,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $202.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

