Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $176.66 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.02% of Integra LifeSciences worth $176,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of IART stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,983. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.