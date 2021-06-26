Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $191.92 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,709 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of Thomson Reuters worth $191,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

