Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $199.15 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180,216 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.94% of HubSpot worth $199,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HubSpot by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $582.31 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $605.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -291.16 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

