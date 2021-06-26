Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $203.63 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,142 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The Charles Schwab worth $203,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

