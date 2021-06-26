Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $235.67 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.41% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $235,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

