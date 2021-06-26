Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $238.22 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,505 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.81% of Otis Worldwide worth $238,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

