Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.85% of Fox Factory worth $205,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF opened at $153.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.