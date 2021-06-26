Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 223,183 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,183 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of CVS Health worth $183,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

