Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 602,678 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,678 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $222,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,117,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,387 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.38 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

