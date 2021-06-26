Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.86% of ON Semiconductor worth $152,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

