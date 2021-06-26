Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,257,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 142,903 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of Energy Transfer worth $155,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 113,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of ET opened at $10.72 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

