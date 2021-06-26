Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,113 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.97% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $144,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.95.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $267.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.