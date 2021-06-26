Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,328 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.35% of Carvana worth $160,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 513,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 664.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,755,000 after buying an additional 250,936 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 683.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after buying an additional 74,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $300.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.00. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $115.23 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.31.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $13,147,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $721,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $126,777.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,379,248 shares of company stock worth $376,486,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

