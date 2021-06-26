Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 10,710 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $119,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

