Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 115,109 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,109 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Spotify Technology worth $128,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT opened at $266.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.48.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

