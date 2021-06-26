Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 11,614 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of American Express worth $183,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Express by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in American Express by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 102,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.