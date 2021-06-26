Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 13,722 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Motorola Solutions worth $114,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

MSI stock opened at $215.62 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $216.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.