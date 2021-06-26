Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 170,208 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,208 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.19% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $136,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 464,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after buying an additional 459,169 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.40. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.