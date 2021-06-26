Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 189,096 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,694,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 189,096 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.40% of EQT worth $124,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

