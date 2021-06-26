Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 19,072 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.03% of Boston Properties worth $162,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

