Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 217,179 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 217,179 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.27% of Insulet worth $220,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $278.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.86. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,141.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.