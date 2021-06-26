Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 30,103 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,103 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Pinterest worth $142,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $212,732,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

PINS opened at $76.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $64,243,151. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

