Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 320,753 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,328,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,753 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Citigroup worth $169,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,360,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,468,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 117,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

