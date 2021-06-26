Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 417,052 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417,052 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.79% of OneMain worth $128,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

